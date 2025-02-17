KRG, Iran discuss regional issues, economic ties

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi to discuss relations between the Region and Tehran. According to an official statement from the Regional Government, the talks "addressed the latest developments and developments in Iraq and the region," as well as "discussing ways to enhance relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Islamic Republic of Iran." The discussions also focused on the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the economic and trade fields.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for an official visit. During his stay, he is set to meet with senior Iraqi officials.