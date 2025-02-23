Iraq, Iran enhance security, border cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iran’s Interior Ministry announced the signing of the minutes of the fourth Joint Security Committee meeting between Iran and Iraq.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance security, healthcare, transportation, and border facilities to ensure a safe and smooth Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to Tasnim News Agency, citing the Iranian government’s media platform, Iran’s Deputy Minister for Security and Law Enforcement, Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, confirmed that the agreement was finalized during a joint meeting with Iraq’s Interior Ministry and the Iranian Arbaeen Committee in Mashhad.

Pourjamshidian stated that discussions focused on “serious issues related to facilitating Arbaeen pilgrimage procedures,” emphasizing that “officials from both countries are committed to ensuring a safe and seamless journey for their citizens, … and many border issues have been solved.”

He acknowledged that the signing of the agreement had been previously delayed but was reviewed and finalized during the Iranian Interior Minister’s visit to Iraq, highlighting Iraq’s efforts to provide “facilitation for Iranian pilgrims in line with Iraqi laws.”