Iran’s Interior Minister in Baghdad for security, border talks

Shafaq News/ Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in Baghdad on Saturday for high-level talks with Iraqi officials on security and border cooperation, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported.

Sources had previously informed Shafaq News about the planned visit, which comes at the invitation of Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari.

Momeni, accompanied by senior Iranian officials, including Deputy Minister for Security and Law Enforcement Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian and Chief of Police Sardar Seyed Teymour Hosseini, was received by Iraq’s Deputy Interior Minister, Lt. Gen. Ziyad Ziyad, and Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh.

The two-day visit will focus on counterterrorism measures, efforts to curb arms and drug smuggling, and strengthening border security. Officials will also discuss logistical preparations for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, which brings millions of Iranian visitors to Iraq each year.