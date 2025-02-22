Iraq, Iran boost border security, pilgrim travel

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

According to the Prime Minister’s media office, the discussions between the two officials primarily focused on enhancing border security, countering drug smuggling, and improving coordination at border crossings.

The two officials also addressed measures to facilitate the entry of Iranian pilgrims traveling to Iraq’s holy sites and reviewed the implementation of an agreement on the mutual recognition of driver’s licenses, which would allow residents of both countries to use their translated licenses officially. “This will significantly ease travel and transportation for those living across the border,” the statement affirmed.

Earlier today, Minister Momeni arrived in Baghdad for a two-day visit at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Amir al-Shammari.