KIU: the Region cannot export gas

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) bloc said today that the gas production of the Kurdistan Region is not enough for export.

The head of the bloc, Shirko Jawdat, said that the studies and statistics carried out by companies, including British ones, showed that the region is not able to export gas with its current production rate, because it is not enough.

Yesterday, Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, said that the legal disputes between the federal and regional governments stand as a major impediment to exporting the region's gas to the world.

In a post he shared on his personal Facebook account, Talabani said, "It is true that Kurdistan is ahead of a historic opportunity to export gas. However, and before everything, we have to solve our legal problems with Baghdad."

Talabani's remarks came after a meeting he held with the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, on the sidelines of the Delphi Economic Forum.

Last March, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, said that the Region can supply "the whole world" with gas, not just Europe.