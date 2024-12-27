Kurdistan Islamic Union holds ninth congress in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) convened its ninth congress in Erbil, drawing more than 850 members, including representatives from all organizational branches across the region.

The event was inaugurated by the party’s co-founder and former Secretary-General, Salahuddin Bahaaddin.

The congress features three critical elections: selecting the new Secretary-General, forming the party’s leadership council, and appointing the Supreme Oversight Commission, an independent regulatory body within the KIU.

Judges from Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) were present to oversee and certify the elections, ensuring transparency and legitimacy.

The one-day conference will conclude on Saturday morning with a speech by the newly elected Secretary-General, setting the tone for the party’s future direction.

Commonly referred to as "Yekgirtû," the KIU represents the Muslim Brotherhood's ideology in Iraqi Kurdistan and actively participates in regional politics, holding seven seats in the Kurdistan Parliament.

Founded on February 6, 1994, the KIU has consistently maintained its political relevance.