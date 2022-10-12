KIU withdraws from Kurdistan's Parliament 

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) withdrew its lawmakers from the Kurdish Parliament.

KIU’s leadership announced that the decision is against extending the term of the parliament.

KIU has five seats.

Earlier, Kurdistan Region's parliament approved a motion to extend its term by more than a year, after failing to hold the legislative election on time.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the Kurdistan Islamic Union, the Islamic Group, and the independent MPs boycotted today's session.

Our reporter added that 80 out of 111 MPs voted to approve the decision.