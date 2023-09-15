Kurdistan Islamic Union to file lawsuit against Federal, Regional governments

Shafaq News / The Kurdish Islamic Union announced on Friday its intention to pursue a legal case against both the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government in the Iraqi Federal Court. This move follows the prolonged delay in disbursing salaries to regional employees, which the party claims constitutes a legal violation.

Bakr Hamah Saleh, the legal advisor to the Union's political office, made the announcement during a press conference. He stated, "With salaries for regional employees delayed for more than two months, this constitutes a legal breach. As the law permits legal complaints in cases of harm to the public interest, we filed a legal complaint against both the Baghdad and Erbil governments with the Iraqi Federal Court."

Saleh further emphasized, "the disbursement of salaries is a fundamental duty of the government, and any failure in this regard is a violation subject to legal repercussions." He pointed out that "the salaries of regional employees have become casualties of the ongoing power struggles between the central and regional authorities. The regional government should have followed legal procedures and explained the reasons for the salary delays."

The legal advisor for the Kurdish Islamic Union clarified, "The Union is determined to file legal complaints against any misconduct within government institutions." He added, "the Federal Court will set a date for the hearing, and its decision will be binding and enforceable against both the federal and regional governments. This decision will ultimately serve the interests of Kurdish employees."

The Kurdistan Regional Government had previously failed to pay salaries to regional employees for the months of July and August due to the withholding of the region's share of the federal budget.

On Thursday, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, along with a high-level government delegation, arrived in Baghdad and held discussions with Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, as well as other senior officials and political leaders, to address the issue of regional employee salaries.