KDPI Members Fatally Shot in Sulaymaniyah, Sparking Calls for Action

Shafaq News/ Two members of the Iranian Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDPI) were tragically killed by gunfire in the Qaladiza area north of Sulaymaniyah, near the Iranian border, according to local sources. The targeted attack on the opposition party members occurred late Friday, leaving the victims deceased.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran members were visiting an area in Qaladiza when an unidentified gunman opened fire, resulting in the loss of two lives. The assailant fled to the Iranian border following the incident, leaving behind questions about their identity and motive.

The victims have been identified as Adel Muhajir and Luqman Naji. Their deaths have prompted KDPI condemnation, denouncing the killings as acts of Iranian "terrorism."

The party called on the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments to take a strong stance against such violence.

While the investigation continues, the KDPI statement suggests that the attackers were affiliated with Iran, although their precise relationship with the Iranian authorities is yet to be determined.