KDP won 32 seats in the new Parliament, official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-11T11:46:28+0000
Shafaq News/ Masoud Haidar, the advisor to the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, revealed that the party won 32 parliamentary seats in the Iraqi legislative elections.

Haidar told Shafaq News Agency that these seats were calculated according to the preliminary information provided by the Democratic Party agents in the electoral centers.

He added that these results, despite their importance, are still preliminary and need to be confirmed by the Independent High Electoral Commission.

The seats, according to Haidar, were distributed as follows: 10-11 seats in Erbil, 8-9 seats in Duhok, 8-9 seats in Nineveh, two seats in Kirkuk, 2-3 seats in al-Sulaymaniyah.

"We expect getting a high number of seats in Baghdad, but the matter remains subject to the announcement of the official results."

The adviser to the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party added, "We hope that an Iraqi government representing all Iraqis will be formed", noting, "the presence of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Baghdad is an important matter that will contribute to addressing the problems."

The Kurdistan Democratic Party ran in the Iraqi legislative elections through 51 candidates distributed over 31 electoral districts.

It is worth noting that in 2018, the party won 26 seats.

