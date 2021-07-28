Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP welcomes the outcomes of the U.S-Iraq Strategic Dialogue

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-28T11:40:17+0000
KDP welcomes the outcomes of the U.S-Iraq Strategic Dialogue

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) welcomed the outcomes of the U.S.-Iraqi Strategic Dialogue talks and called on the Iraqi parties to endorse it.

A statement issued by the KDP on Wednesday said, "as we appreciate the efforts of the Iraqi Government's Delegation, including the representatives of the Kurdistan Regional Government, to find an acceptable formula for the final outpost to defuse the stress and strain in the Iraqi political arena, we emphasize the need of the full commitment of all parties to what has been agreed upon."

The statement called for refraining from escalation, joining efforts to bolster security and stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and committing to the principles of the Strategic Dialogue.

related

KDP: our headquarters will be opened again in Diyala's disputed areas

Date: 2020-12-17 15:56:58
KDP: our headquarters will be opened again in Diyala's disputed areas

KDP spokesperson welcomes the Federal Government approval to send the Region's share of the 2021 budget

Date: 2021-06-16 10:22:19
KDP spokesperson welcomes the Federal Government approval to send the Region's share of the 2021 budget

U.S. played a role in KDP and PUK reconciliation, U.S. official says

Date: 2021-01-13 06:11:58
U.S. played a role in KDP and PUK reconciliation, U.S. official says

KDP comments on the PUK internal feud

Date: 2021-07-11 15:13:00
KDP comments on the PUK internal feud

KDP and PUK reiterate the need for unity on the anniversary of the February 1st bombing

Date: 2021-02-01 09:23:04
KDP and PUK reiterate the need for unity on the anniversary of the February 1st bombing

Autonomous Administration arrests four KDP-Syria members

Date: 2021-07-18 09:52:34
Autonomous Administration arrests four KDP-Syria members

KDP assigns Omid Khoshnaw to Erbil "Governor" position

Date: 2021-02-02 13:46:17
KDP assigns Omid Khoshnaw to Erbil "Governor" position

KDP highlights "positive Signs" on Kurdistan's share of the budget issue

Date: 2021-02-15 17:43:20
KDP highlights "positive Signs" on Kurdistan's share of the budget issue