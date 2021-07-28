KDP welcomes the outcomes of the U.S-Iraq Strategic Dialogue

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) welcomed the outcomes of the U.S.-Iraqi Strategic Dialogue talks and called on the Iraqi parties to endorse it.

A statement issued by the KDP on Wednesday said, "as we appreciate the efforts of the Iraqi Government's Delegation, including the representatives of the Kurdistan Regional Government, to find an acceptable formula for the final outpost to defuse the stress and strain in the Iraqi political arena, we emphasize the need of the full commitment of all parties to what has been agreed upon."

The statement called for refraining from escalation, joining efforts to bolster security and stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and committing to the principles of the Strategic Dialogue.