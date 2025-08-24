KDP warns of political system collapse in Iraq

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Sunday, senior Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) officials warned that Iraq’s political system is on the brink of collapse, raising doubts over whether parliamentary elections can take place as scheduled.

The KDP, which heads the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and wields considerable influence in Baghdad, said compounding crises have left the system dangerously fragile.

Lawmaker Majid Shingali described Iraq as facing its “most difficult and complex days,” warning that without urgent action from the country’s founding leaders its downfall is inevitable.

Khalida Khalil, spokesperson for KDP leader Masoud Barzani’s headquarters, said in a post on X, saying legitimacy, governance, and sovereignty are eroding in tandem. She blamed mismanagement, weakened authority, and the rise of “parallel states” — rival armed groups and competing power centers — for hollowing out the political process, leaving it unable to withstand pressure or secure domestic and international confidence.

عندما تتآكل الركائز الأساسية للعملية السياسية في بلدٍ ما ، يصبح سقوطها أمرًا حتميًا. فغياب المشروعية يُضعف السلطة ويجعلها غير ممثلة لإرادة الشعب، وسوء الإدارة يُفقد الدولة قدرتها على أداء وظائفها الحيوية وحماية مواطنيها، بينما يُشكّل وجود الدولة الموازية تهديدًا مباشرًا لسيادة… — Dr.Khalida Khalil.. د.خالدة خليل (@khalidakh2015) August 24, 2025

Parliamentary elections are set for November 11, but deepening political rifts, ongoing unrest in the south and Kurdistan, and regional tensions have fueled uncertainty over whether the 1 will proceed.