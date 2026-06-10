KDP urges parties to back Masoud Barzani's initiative

Shafaq News- Erbil

Political parties in the Kurdistan Region have yet to engage positively with an initiative put forward by KDP leader Masoud Barzani to break the ongoing political deadlock and advance government formation, Fazel Mirani, head of the Executive Committee of the Political Bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Erbil, Mirani explained that the initiative calls for reconciliation among all political parties and the convening of expanded meetings to that end, adding that protecting the interests of the people of the Kurdistan Region is the KDP's foremost priority. “If all political actors adopted this principle, 90 percent of the [Kurdistan] Region's problems would find their way to resolution."

Since the October 2024 elections, the formation of the tenth cabinet remains stalled amid disputes between the two main parties —the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)— the two dominant political forces whose agreement is required for any governing coalition to take shape. Lawmakers briefly convened on December 3 but failed to elect a speaker or move forward with cabinet formation, leaving the legislature at a standstill.

Leader Barzani issued the initiative in late May, inviting all political forces in the Kurdistan Region to attend a broad meeting following the Eid al-Adha holiday, which ended on May 30. Mirani's remarks suggest the initiative has not yet produced a formal commitment from the parties it was intended to engage.

Read more: Kurdistan’s 10th cabinet: Interlocking alliances and persistent political differences