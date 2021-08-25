Report

KDP to hold his conference after the Iraqi elections

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-25T12:42:43+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Islamic Dawa Party issued on Wednesday a joint statement emphasizing the importance of holding the elections as scheduled next October.

The statement said that the two parties discussed the political situation, the dangers of terrorism, and the challenges facing the political process in Iraq.

For his part, the KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Muhammad said in a press conference that relations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Dawa Party were not stable, stressing that the differences and outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad must be addressed according to the constitution of Iraq.

Muhammad also announced that the general conference of the Kurdistan Democratic Party will take place after the parliamentary elections.

The head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, arrived today morning in the city of Erbil to hold a meeting with officials including the Leader Masoud Barzani and the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani.

