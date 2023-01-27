KDP leading figure expresses cautious optimism ahead of Saturday's talks with PUK

Shafaq News/ A leading figure in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) expressed cautious optimism ahead of a key meeting between the two leading parties in the Kurdistan region, KDP and PUK (Patriotic Union of Kurdistan), tomorrow, Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to the Grand Mosque in Sulaymaniyah, the head of the KDP Organizations in Sulaymaniyah-Halabja, Ali Hussein, said, "we share common ground with the PUK, and we will start from there."

"We have a very good experience in the Kurdistan region, but it needs the loyalty and effort of all the patriotic people. We have made great progress in many fields and must work to protect our experience."

"The PUK and KDP had different points of view in the past, but we will manage to converge them and resolve the problems via dialogue."

When asked about the new deal the PUK is calling for, Hussein said, "we had a strategic deal with the PUK, and we wanted it to continue. The talks about a new deal are a sequel to past problems. But for today, we have common ground that we will discuss."

Hussein said a meeting between the politburo of both parties tomorrow in Sulaymaniyah.

"The KDP backs holding the election at the date set by the president of the Kurdistan region," he continued, "we do not oppose amending the election law or establishing multiple constituencies in the region. We are not afraid of anything. Our results in the Iraqi parliamentary elections speak for themselves. However, the request was very late. I do not believe we will be able to amend the law on such short notice."

"Failing to hold the election on time will make our people in the Kurdistan region and our friends in the world question our experience. They will have the right to reject us."