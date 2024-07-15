KDP leader's car explosion leaves one injured in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a security source in the Garmian administration in Iraqi Kurdistan reported an explosion involving the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) branch's car.

“The car belonging to Akram Saleh, the head of Branch 22 of the KDP, exploded in unknown circumstances, resulting in injuries to a security member,” the source said, noting that " the car was parked in front of the house when it exploded and security forces headed to the scene of the accident," without further details.

Notably, the KDP is the largest party in the Kurdistan Region in Iraq.