KDP leader Barzani discusses election boycott with Italian Ambassador

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani met in Saladin resort with the Italian Ambassador to Iraq, Maurizio Greganti.

Barzani's office said in a statement, "The meeting delved into the latest developments in the political process and elections in the Kurdistan Region, including the announcement by the KDP political office."

In this regard, leader Barzani underscored the KDP's "consistent pursuit of solutions to enhance the country's stability and uphold democracy, as stipulated in the 2005 Iraqi Constitution."

Barzani emphasized the "paramount importance of safeguarding the constitutional entity of the Kurdistan Region and the legitimate rights of its people," stressing that this entity is the outcome of "enduring struggle."

For his part, the Italian ambassador "conveyed his understanding of the situation," with both sides reaffirming their commitment to seeking solutions that "bolster democracy and the federal system in Iraq."

The Kurdistan Democratic Party declared on Monday its decision to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, warning of potential withdrawal from Iraq's political process.

The decision came after the Federal Supreme Court took verdicts regarding the Kurdish elections, including canceling the quota seats, dividing the Kurdish Regions into four constituencies instead of the single-constituency system in previous elections, and Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission to take over from KRG's electoral commission to supervise parliamentary elections.

"We believe that it is in the interest of our people and our country not to comply with an unconstitutional decision and a system imposed from outside the will of the people of Kurdistan and its constitutional institutions and not to participate in elections conducted contrary to the law, the constitution, and under the umbrella of an imposed electoral system." KDP statement said.