KDP eyes 1M-vote win in Iraq’s November elections

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) expects to secure a stronger result in Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections, a senior party official said Saturday, expressing confidence in both voter turnout and campaign discipline.

Hoshyar Siwaili, head of the KDP’s Foreign Relations Department, told Shafaq News the campaign for Iraq’s sixth parliamentary term has been “calm, well-organized, and conducted in line with democratic principles defined by the KDP.”

Citing remarks by party president Nechirvan Barzani, he said the party remains optimistic about winning around one million votes and believes “current indicators point to an increase in parliamentary seats compared to previous elections.”

​​The KDP, which won 31 seats in the 2021 elections, currently holds the largest share among Kurdish parties in Iraq’s 329-seat parliament.

Siwaili rejected speculation about postponing the vote, saying the KDP is “fully committed” to the scheduled date. “Some political voices have raised the idea of a delay, but there are no official signs supporting it,” he said.

The official said the next Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will be formed shortly after the elections, adding that the power-sharing arrangement with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will remain unchanged under directives from Masoud Barzani and the KDP leadership.

With more than 21.4 million Iraqis eligible to vote, including over 3 million in the Kurdistan Region, voters will choose 329 lawmakers for the Council of Representatives—46 of them allocated to the Kurdistan.