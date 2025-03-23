KDP boycotts Nineveh Council over “power imbalance”

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in Nineveh’s provincial council boycotted Sunday’s session, protesting what it described as a disregard for political balances and the legitimacy of the council’s decision-making process.

The KDP bloc criticized the council’s leadership, accusing it of downplaying the absence of an absolute majority of members from the session.

“The council’s current trajectory, under its embattled chairman Ahmad Al-Hasoud, has led to instability and weakened governance in the province,” KDP said.

The dispute stems from the council’s earlier vote to remove Al-Hasoud from his position, a decision the KDP bloc insists was made by a legitimate majority. Despite an administrative court order suspending the dismissal until a final ruling in April, the KDP argues that the vote reflects the genuine will of Nineveh’s representatives and should be respected.

The council failed to reach quorum in Sunday’s session, forcing it to downgrade to a discussion meeting on the spread of foot-and-mouth disease in the province. Al-Hasoud blamed absent members for stalling key decisions, but the KDP bloc maintains that his removal is legally and politically justified.

Tensions within the Nineveh council mirror broader political divisions in the province, with rival blocs clashing over leadership and governance priorities. Observers warn that the ongoing power struggle could further disrupt administrative and service-related efforts in the region.

KDP secures 4 seats out of 29 in the council.