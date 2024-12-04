KDP and PUK to finalize Kurdistan parliament leadership in upcoming meeting

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Mahmoud Mohammed, the official spokesperson for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), reaffirmed the party's commitment to the legal timelines for electing the leadership of the Kurdistan Parliament, announcing an upcoming meeting with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to finalize the matter.

"The KDP is committed to the legal timelines, and the upcoming meeting with the PUK will soon address the leadership of the parliament, followed by the presidency of the region and the government," stated Mohammed, adding, "Before the elections, the KDP invited all parties to participate without any preconditions. We believe it is best for everyone to be involved in the administration and to overcome the challenges facing the Kurdistan Region."

Mohammed noted that discussions have taken place with various parties over the past period. Some have expressed readiness to participate, while others have preferred to remain in opposition at this stage. He highlighted that a committee formed by the KDP for negotiations will continue its efforts until the end.

The 2024 Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections were held on October 20, 2024, after a two-year delay. The KDP emerged as the leading party, securing 39 seats with 809,197 votes, the PUK followed with 23 seats and 408,141 votes, and the New Generation Movement (al-Jeel al-Jadeed-NGM) gained 15 seats with 290,991 votes. a

The election results were announced on October 21, 2024, and the final results were approved by the IHEC on October 30, 2024.