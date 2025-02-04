KDP, PUK to meet on formation of Kurdistan's new cabinet

Shafaq News/ The technical committees of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are set to convene, on Tuesday, to discuss the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) tenth cabinet.

The meeting is scheduled for 12:00 PM (local time) and will focus on establishing the new government and addressing unresolved issues between the two parties.

Rêwaz Faiq, a member of the PUK’s technical delegation, told Shafaq News that "the points of agreement between the two sides far outweigh the issues that remain unresolved," adding, "While there are differences in perspectives and the mechanisms we seek to implement for managing the process, we remain hopeful that the higher negotiations committee will be able to reach a consensus on the matters that could not be resolved today."

This meeting follows multiple rounds of discussions between the foundational Kurdish parties since late November, aimed at forming a new government.

In the most recent elections, the KDP emerged as the largest party, securing 39 out of 100 seats with 809,197 votes. The PUK followed with 23 seats, gaining 408,141 votes. Other political parties also secured seats: the New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed-NGM) with 15 seats, the Kurdistan Islamic Union with 7, and the Halwest Movement with 4. Additionally, the Kurdistan Justice Group earned 3 seats, the People’s Front won 2 seats, and both the Change Movement (Gorran) and the Kurdistan Regional Alliance secured 1 seat each. A further 5 seats were allocated to the Component Quota.