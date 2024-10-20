KDP leads early results in Kurdistan parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Shafaq News Agency obtained preliminary results for the Kurdistan Parliament elections through figures shared by representatives of political entities at the vote counting centers.

According to these early calculations, "The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is expected to secure over 40 seats in the 100-seat Kurdistan Parliament. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) is projected to win over 20 seats, while the Jil Jadeed (new generation) Movement is likely to secure around 17 seats."

In the details of the initial results, after counting 80% of the votes in Erbil, the KDP is leading with more than 253,000 votes. The PUK and the Jil Jadeed Movement are in a tight race, each garnering approximately 80,000 votes in Erbil according to these unofficial results.

Additionally, the Kurdistan Islamic Union has received around 19,000 votes, while the Kurdistan Justice Group has collected approximately 15,000 votes. The "Position Movement" secured more than 12,000 votes, while the "People's Front" gathered 7,000 votes. The Gorran Movement (change), according to initial counts in Erbil, received about 1,100 votes.

In Duhok province, results based on over 70% of counted votes show that the KDP is leading with more than 270,000 votes. The Jil Jadeed Movement and the Kurdistan Islamic Union are competing for second place, each with more than 30,000 votes.

The PUK has garnered about 19,000 votes in Duhok, according to early figures.

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, where 70% of the votes have been counted, preliminary results indicate that the PUK is leading with approximately 190,000 votes. The Jil Jadeed Movement has over 110,000 votes, and the KDP has secured more than 45,000 votes.

In Halabja province, the PUK leads with more than 9,000 votes, followed by the Kurdistan Islamic Union with over 6,000 votes. The KDP has received more than 4,000 votes, while the Jil Jadeed Movement has garnered more than 3,800 votes, and the Kurdistan Justice Group has received 3,500 votes.