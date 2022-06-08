KDP and PUK have made headway in contoversial issues, spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ Spokesperson to the Kurdistan Democratic Party, ahmoud Mohammed, on Wednesday said that the leading Kurdish parties have made headway in working out their political disagreements.

Speaking before a cultural forum in Erbil earlier today, Mohammed said, "there is good progress in the talks between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). Another meeting will be scheduled tomorrow."

"At the moment, the two parties are working out all the differences frankly," he added, "we are competing parties. We might have differences in many political issues. However, that does not mean that we do not agree on other issues."

"The Kurdistan Democratic Party will hold the general congress next Autumn."