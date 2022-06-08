Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP and PUK have made headway in contoversial issues, spokesperson says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-08T16:26:12+0000
KDP and PUK have made headway in contoversial issues, spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ Spokesperson to the Kurdistan Democratic Party, ahmoud Mohammed, on Wednesday said that the leading Kurdish parties have made headway in working out their political disagreements.

Speaking before a cultural forum in Erbil earlier today, Mohammed said, "there is good progress in the talks between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). Another meeting will be scheduled tomorrow."

"At the moment, the two parties are working out all the differences frankly," he added, "we are competing parties. We might have differences in many political issues. However, that does not mean that we do not agree on other issues."

"The Kurdistan Democratic Party will hold the general congress next Autumn."

related

KDP, PUK: Kurdish Uprising is similar to the Iraqis' in southern the country

Date: 2022-03-05 12:20:15
KDP, PUK: Kurdish Uprising is similar to the Iraqis' in southern the country

The three main Kurdish parties to meet and discuss Iraq's general budget for 2021

Date: 2020-12-06 13:54:11
The three main Kurdish parties to meet and discuss Iraq's general budget for 2021

Meeting between KDP and PUK to take place in Erbil today

Date: 2022-05-25 07:38:19
Meeting between KDP and PUK to take place in Erbil today

KDP-PUK meeting starts in Erbil

Date: 2022-05-25 10:37:15
KDP-PUK meeting starts in Erbil

The top Kurdish parties to work together for unifying the “KURDISH HOUSE”

Date: 2022-01-03 19:32:41
The top Kurdish parties to work together for unifying the “KURDISH HOUSE”

Hemin Hawrami: PUK and KDP still have time to seal an agreement

Date: 2022-01-29 14:54:24
Hemin Hawrami: PUK and KDP still have time to seal an agreement

KDP calls on all parties to submit their complaints "away from the language of threat"

Date: 2021-10-17 17:00:42
KDP calls on all parties to submit their complaints "away from the language of threat"

KDP awaits the new government's approval to reopen its headquarters in disputed areas 

Date: 2022-02-11 10:09:27
KDP awaits the new government's approval to reopen its headquarters in disputed areas 