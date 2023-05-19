KDP and PUK confer on election matters amidst political discord

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan convened within the region's parliament building to discuss the Kurdistan election file. The meeting, overseen by Kurdistan Parliament Speaker Rewaz Faiq and Deputy Speaker Hemin Hawrami, focused on the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan region, steps to activate the Election Commission, amend the Election Law, and preparations for conducting the electoral process in the region.

Political disputes, particularly between the Kurdistan Democratic and the National Union, have complicated the resolution on the conduct of the elections, despite Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani setting November 18, 2023, as the date for the sixth parliamentary elections in the region.

The Kurdistan region is currently witnessing sharp political divisions over the conduct of parliamentary elections, as citizens of the region call for their swift implementation.

The regional presidency, represented by Nechirvan Barzani, is making efforts on multiple fronts to ensure the citizens' right to choose their representatives and shape societal life politically, economically, and socially in line with visions that harmonize with the nature of society and its aspirations to ensure a prosperous future.

Earlier in November, seven Kurdish parties announced their agreement to hold parliamentary elections under the electoral districts' system. They also agreed on the adoption of the biometric registry of the Iraq Election Commission and activating the Election Commission in the region.