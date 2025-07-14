KDP, PUK present united stance to Baghdad

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Monday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) reaffirmed their political alliance and the need for unified Kurdish action to resolve critical issues with the Iraqi government.

The declaration followed a high-level meeting led by KDP Leader Masoud Barzani and PUK President Bafel Talabani, where both parties expressed commitment to confronting the region’s mounting challenges.

According to a joint statement, the meeting aimed to coordinate positions on key issues, including oil revenues, public finances, and political representation, stressing the importance of forming a united front to engage constructively with Baghdad on constitutional rights and equitable resource distribution.

The KDP and PUK also pledged to submit a joint proposal to the Iraqi government, reiterating their readiness to collaborate with Baghdad based on partnership and mutual respect.

A report from a ministerial committee is set to be presented to the Iraqi government on July 15, aiming to resolve long-standing disputes. This report could determine whether Kurdistan's civil servants receive their wages and if the Region's oil output will be fully managed by SOMO, Iraq's state oil marketing company, in line with federal mandates.