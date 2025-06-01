PUK’s head urges Baghdad to resolve Kurdistan salaries

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s (PUK) head Bafel Talabani said on Sunday that he has been in direct contact with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to address the ongoing salary crisis for public employees in the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking at an event in al-Sulaymaniyah marking the PUK’s 50th anniversary, Talabani said, “I have spoken with al-Sudani about the salary payments for Kurdistan employees, and we are awaiting a solution to this issue.”

The salary dispute has been a persistent source of tension between Erbil and Baghdad. The federal government’s recent decision to halt salary disbursements to the Region’s employees has fueled criticism in Kurdistan and raised concerns over the economic well-being of thousands of families.

Talabani emphasized that the PUK continues to play a balancing role in Kurdistan and is viewed with respect both in Baghdad and across the Region. “The Kurdish people have no issue with our Arab brothers, and the PUK is committed to resolving disputes with Baghdad,” he said.

Addressing regional issues, Talabani highlighted the PUK’s role in the peace process in Turkiye, saying, “The PUK has an important role to play in this process and is capable of defending the rights of the Kurdish people.”