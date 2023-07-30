KDP, PUK Pledge to Safeguard Kurdistan's entity in a High-profile meeting

Shafaq News / Kurdistan's leading parties —the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)—on Sunday reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the "entity" of the Kurdistan region and its constitutional rights.

Earlier today, the politburos of both parties met at the residence of late Iraqi President Jalal Talabani in Dabashan in the presence of the President of the PUK, Bafel Talabani.

In a joint statement following the meeting, the two parties reiterated their commitment to defending the Kurdistan region's "entity and constitutional rights" after thorough discussions over the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

The two parties, according to the statement, pledged to spare no effort to overcome challenges, safeguard the welfare of citizens, and address pressing problems.

The statement said that both sides "uphold holding parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan region at the time to be determined by the president, after consultations with the political entities in the region."

"It was decided to avoid minor conflicts and work together to resolve problems to provide better services to citizens in all aspects," it said, "in order to foster greater understanding, confront obstacles, and overcome challenges, they decided to continue bilateral meetings and cooperate with all political entities with a national spirit."