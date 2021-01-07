It is too early to talk about ending the current academic year, KRG spokesman says

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government spokesman, Gotiar Adel, said that it is too early to talk about ending the 2020-2021 academic year.

Adel answered in a press conference held today after a cabinet session, that the Ministry of Education has prepared two plans and will submit them in the middle of this month to the Council of Ministers.

He added, “We have to wait for the report of the Ministry of Health. We cannot acknowledge the fate of the school year, as this issue must be looked at from a scientific perspective", indicating that the government is only seeking to issue decisions that serve the interest of all the Kurdistan Region citizens.