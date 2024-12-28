Islamic Movement in Kurdistan reopens office in Damascus to address Rojava issues

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Irfan Ali Abdulaziz, the General Guide of the Islamic Movement in Kurdistan, announced the reopening of the movement's office in the Syrian capital, Damascus, aiming to enhance dialogue and address unresolved issues in the Rojava areas.

It is noteworthy that Rojava, also known as the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), is a de facto autonomous region in northeastern Syria. It was established during the Syrian civil war and encompasses areas such as Jazira, Euphrates, Raqqa, Tabqa, and Deir Ez-Zor

During a press conference, Abdulaziz confirmed that the Islamic leadership in Kurdistan reopened its Damascus office, which had been closed since 2011 due to security concerns, stating, "We had an office in Damascus from 1989 to 2011, and now we have reopened it and sent representatives to engage in dialogues to find better solutions for the issues facing our Kurdish brothers."

Abdulaziz highlighted that "statements from Ahmad Al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi seek to achieve a comprehensive settlement that serves the Syrian people in general and the Kurds in Rojava in particular. He emphasized the importance of "conducting fruitful dialogues to achieve gains for the Syrian people and resolve the crises in Rojava, without allowing the conflict to escalate into further bloodshed."

On Dec. 8, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, ended the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, announcing the formation of a transitional administration to continue until March 1, 2025. On Dec. 24, the new government reported reaching an agreement with all armed factions to unify them under the Ministry of Defense, except for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the US, which refused to join the agreement.

Despite al-Sharaa's repeated calls for dialogue to resolve Syrian issues, the future of Kurdish forces in Syria remains uncertain. However, Mazloum Kobani, General commander of the SDF, has expressed willingness to integrate the SDF into the Ministry of Defense if a fair and comprehensive agreement is reached.