Iraqi dinar strengthens against US dollar on Thursday

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, The value of the US dollar dropped against the Iraqi dinar as the main stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, closed for the day.

The central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad reported a closing exchange rate of 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning's rate of 154,200 dinars.

Exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad also experienced a decline in buying and selling prices, with a selling price of 154,000 dinars and a purchase price of 152,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

Similarly, the US dollar's selling price dropped to 153,500 dinars, and the purchase price fell to 152,500 dinars in Erbil compared to 100 dollars.