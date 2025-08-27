Iraqi court warrants arrest of Azhi Amin over PUK leaders' plot

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Wednesday, the Security Investigation Court in al-Sulaymaniyah issued an arrest warrant for Azhi Amin, the current head of Erbil’s Security Council and former head of al-Sulaymaniyah’s Security Council.

The warrant followed today’s accusation of Amin and Lahur Sheikh Jangi, leader of the “People’s Front” of plotting to assassinate PUK leader Bafel Talabani and KRG Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani.

The charges were presented in a televised broadcast showing confessions from several suspects detained in connection with Sheikh Jangi’s earlier arrest.

Last week, clashes broke out between security forces and Sheikh Jangi’s guards after a court issued a warrant for his arrest. He was detained along with his brothers, Polad and Aso, during a raid on his residence at the Lalezar Hotel in Sarchinar.

Sheikh Jangi, who once co-chaired the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), was ousted by Bafel Talabani in 2021 after an internal rift. He later founded the People’s Front (PFP), which won two seats in the 2024 Kurdistan parliamentary elections.