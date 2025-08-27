Kurdistan’s Security Forces detain 15 guards of Lahur Sheikh Jangi

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region’s Independent Human Rights Commission confirmed that 15 fighters linked to Lahur Sheikh Jangi, who were previously reported missing, are in custody and will be allowed family visits.

The arrests followed clashes between Kurdish security forces (Asayish) and guards loyal to Sheikh Jangi, head of the People’s Front Party in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

Earlier today, Sheikh Jangi and former Zanyari intelligence official Azhi Amin were accused of plotting to assassinate PUK leader Bafel Talabani and Kurdish Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani.

Televised confessions indicated the plan involved staging drone attacks to appear as though launched by Iran or Turkiye rather than a domestic group.

According to the accounts, two snipers were assigned to target Bafel Talabani in his car near Dabashan, followed by a drone strike. A technical team tied to the operation also confirmed undergoing training in Ukraine on constructing suicide drones.