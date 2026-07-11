Iraqi Zoroastrians champion women’s status over defamatory allegations

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Zoroastrian community in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region rejected on Saturday recent claims that the religion undermines women’s status, dismissing allegations of mistreatment and controversial marriage practices.

At a press conference, Awat Hussam al-Din, the representative of Zoroastrians in Kurdistan Region, noted that Iraq has a long history of coexistence among different religions, sects, and communities, warning that remarks targeting any faith could weaken the values of mutual respect among its residents.

She also defended Zoroastrianism as one of the world’s oldest religions, rejecting accusations that its followers worship fire. Instead, she explained that Zoroastrians worship God, while fire serves as a symbol of purity rather than an object of worship.

“Zoroastrianism is among the religions that have granted women rights and respected their status,” she added, pointing to the important role of women within the tradition.

Hussam al-Din also dismissed assertions that the religion permits incestuous marriage, describing such allegations as inaccurate and unsupported by evidence.

Addressing the controversy, she called on the Duhok professor to participate in a scientific debate based on facts and documents, urging him to present his views publicly and hear responses from representatives of the Zoroastrian community.

Zoroastrians follow one of the world’s oldest monotheistic religions, founded in ancient Persia and based on the teachings of the prophet Zoroaster. The tradition centers on the struggle between light and darkness, the pursuit of truth, and moral responsibility. Today, roughly 100,000 to 200,000 Zoroastrians remain worldwide, with a small but active presence in Iraq, particularly in the Kurdistan Region.

Read more: Iraqi Kurdistan’s pluralism: A living model of coexistence