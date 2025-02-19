Iraqi Oil Minister, Turkish Deputy FM discuss energy ties

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister, Ayşe Berris Akinci, met with Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The Turkish ministry announced on X that the discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the oil sector.

In a separate statement, the ministry revealed Akinci also met with Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil.

Abdul Ghani had stated earlier that Iraq plans to transfer at least 300,000 bpd once operations resume and has begun pressuring the KRG to route oil through the state-owned SOMO (State Organization for Marketing of Oil).