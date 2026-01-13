Iraqi Kurdistan rolls out digital schooling with 1,000 smart classrooms

Shafaq News– Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has launched a digital education program that will activate 1,000 smart classrooms this year, Education Minister Alan Hama Saeed announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening of the E-School project in Erbil, held with the Kurdistan Foundation, Saeed outlined a shift toward fully digital schooling backed by administrative and structural changes across public schools and education directorates, noting, “Forty public schools have already switched to electronic instruction.”

The program also includes solar-powered facilities and a single online network linking nearly two million students and teachers for lessons, testing, and administration, he said, adding that artificial intelligence tools are being introduced into teaching and student activities to strengthen skills and learning outcomes.

