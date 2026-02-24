Iraqi Kurdistan appoints first female chief of Internal Security Court

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region Interior Ministry on Tuesday appointed Chra Ahmed Latif as acting head of the Internal Security Forces Court /2, marking the first time a woman has held the senior post, Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed said.

In a statement, Ahmed noted the decision reflects the ministry’s efforts to strengthen women’s leadership and expand women’s roles within security institutions.

Women’s representation in the Region has grown in recent years, with women holding 26.2% of judicial positions and 27.8% of public prosecutor posts, while 147 women have entered parliament under the 30% quota, according to Dindar Zebari, the Kurdish Coordinator for the Office of International Advocacy (OCIA), at the UN’s CEDAW session.