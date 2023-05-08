Iraqi Government Bars Turkish Opposition Deputy from Entering the Country

Shafaq News / The administration of Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region announced on Monday the prohibition of a Turkish opposition deputy from entering Iraqi territory, following a request from the federal government in Baghdad.
In a statement released in the late hours of the night and obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the administration of Erbil International Airport conveyed that, pursuant to the request of the federal security apparatus, a travel ban was imposed on an individual named Hasan Özgüneş, bearing a Turkish passport, at all Iraqi airports and border crossings, including those in the Kurdistan Region.
The statement from Erbil Airport's administration further elucidated, "Upon his arrival at Erbil Airport, he was treated with utmost respect and returned to his country," emphasizing that "this decision is not related to the Kurdistan Regional Government."