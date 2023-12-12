Iraq's counter-terrorism agency arrests four persons with ISIS ties in two governorates

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Forces on Tuesday said that they had arrested four terrorists in two separate operations.

In the first operation, the agency conducted a surprise raid in the governorate of Nineveh, where they arrested two persons. The arrestees, according to an official statement, were identified as members of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and they were believed to be planning attacks in the region.

In the second operation, a CT force, in coordination with the Kurdistan Region's Asayish (Internal Security Forces) captured two citizens with ties to the same extremist group in Sulaymaniyah.

Preliminary investigation revealed they were involved in smuggling weapons and explosives into the country.

The ICTS's operations are part of a wider effort to combat terrorism in Iraq. The forces have been successful in arresting and killing hundreds of terrorists in recent years, and they continue to play a vital role in protecting the country from terrorist threats.