Iraq’s UNESCO-recognized city signs cooperation pact with China

Shafaq News – al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah, known for its UNESCO status as a City of Literature, signed a friendship and cooperation agreement with China’s Yiwu on Thursday.

In a statement, Governor Heval Abu Bakr said the province’s 241-year cultural heritage and its role as Iraq’s cultural capital make international partnerships a natural extension of its outlook, adding that the agreement is designed to broaden cooperation in trade, culture, education, and development.

Ties between Al-Sulaymaniyah and China have expanded in recent years. The province has worked with Chinese institutions in education, commerce, and infrastructure.

In 2024, Al-Sulaymaniyah University opened the first Chinese Research Center and Library in Iraq.