Iranian and Turkish styles “Azan” prohibited in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ Head of the Muezzins of the Kurdistan Region Kawa Shakir, announced on Monday the prohibition of muezzins performing the call to prayer in the Iranian and Turkish styles, urging them to "respect the heritage and national and religious identity of Kurdistan."

In press statements, Shakir pointed out that two muezzins perform the call to prayer daily at Al-Sawwaf Mosque in Erbil with a melodious voice, and their broadcast is heard through loudspeakers in all mosques across Erbil province.

Shakir emphasized that all muezzins have been instructed to perform the call to prayer in any format they prefer, as long as it is not in the Iranian or Turkish styles.

He added that they are free to use various melodies during the five daily calls to prayer.

Shakir stressed the importance of ensuring that the call to prayer in Kurdistan’s mosques reflects the region's national and religious identity, avoiding imitation of other countries.

He also noted that approximately 1,200 mosques in Erbil province, as well as some mosques in Duhok province and the independent Zakho administration, currently use electronic devices for the call to prayer for the five daily prayers.

This practice will soon be expanded to all mosques in the region, where a select group of muezzins with beautiful voices will perform the call at Al-Sawwaf Mosque, which will then be broadcast across all mosques.