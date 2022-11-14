Report
Iran attacks opposition party in Iraqi Kurdistan, kills one person
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-11-14T07:05:51+0000
Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iran renewed its bombardment in the Koysanjaq district of Erbil governorate, Iraqi Kurdistan.
A local source told Shafaq News Agency that two Iranian missiles fell this morning on the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan.
The Kurdish Minister of Health announced that the bombardment killed one person and injured eight others.
In the last period, the situation escalated in the area where Iranian artillery bombards different locations in Kurdistan Region, northern Iraq.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the shelling would continue where anti-government Iranian groups are.
Iran often accuses its Western foes of trying to destabilize sensitive border areas.
