Shafaq News- Tehran/ Erbil

Iranian officials and representatives of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) agreed on Thursday on a series of steps to expand commercial activity through the Parvi zkhan crossing, Iranian media outlets reported.

The talks brought together Qasr-e Shirin Governor Mohammad Shafiei and Abbas Esmail Ali, the KRI’s representative and manager at the crossing. Measures discussed included reducing border fees and unloading costs on the Iraqi side, easing procedures for traders and studying direct cargo transport to speed the movement of goods.

Officials also agreed on a mechanism to resolve truck-driver disputes more quickly, while Iraqi authorities would notify Iran at least 10 days before imposing restrictions or bans on specific goods, giving traders time to adjust shipments and avoid cargo piling up at the crossing.

Other issues included reopening the Parviz khan fuel station, expanding passenger-accompanied trade and identifying a new site for unloading bitumen shipments. Iranian officials also proposed removing or reducing charges imposed on Iranian traders and trucks, while the Kurdistan Region representative called for further steps to facilitate commercial activity.

The two sides agreed to hold joint meetings every month, with the next session scheduled on the Iraqi side of the crossing.

IRNA said 895,000 tonnes of goods worth $317 million were exported through Parviz khan during the first six months of the year, with an average of 501 export trucks crossing each day. Major exports include construction materials, steel bars, tiles, fruit and vegetables, dairy products and plastic goods.

In May, Iranian media outlets reported that expansion work on the crossing is underway. Governor Manouchehr Habibi visited the facility to review plans aimed at upgrading trade and infrastructure facilities.