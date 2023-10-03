International culinary competition enthralls Erbil

Shafaq News / Chefs from 30 nations converged in Erbil, the bustling capital of Kurdistan, for the eagerly awaited International Culinary Competition. The event, held on Tuesday, witnessed an eclectic blend of culinary expertise, harmoniously amalgamating flavors and techniques from diverse corners of the globe.

One of the passionate participants, Chef Anmar, expressed the profound significance of hosting such an event in the heart of Kurdistan. He shared with Shafaq News Agency, "It is immensely vital to host this competition in Kurdistan, where chefs from all across Iraq gather to showcase the intricacies of Iraqi cuisine. Foreign chefs marvel at our culinary heritage, expressing genuine admiration for its nuances."

This competition served a dual purpose, as elaborated by Chef Anmar, who highlighted, "The objective lies not only in acquainting local chefs with the international expertise but also in acquainting foreigners with Iraqi cuisine's importance and the unparalleled quality of its offerings."

Witnesses, including our correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, marveled at the diverse array of dishes prepared by chefs hailing from 30 different nations. The competition, a culinary carnival of sorts, saw the chefs delve into their creativity, crafting an assortment of gastronomic delights that tantalized the taste buds of the spectators.

Organized in collaboration with the Kurdistan Tourism Board, the competition unfolded amidst a series of rounds, each designed to test the chefs' ingenuity and finesse. The event not only served as a battleground for these culinary virtuosos but also as a melting pot of cultures, fostering a spirit of camaraderie among participants.