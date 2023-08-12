International Youth Day Festival Kicks Off in Erbil with Artistic Flair

Shafaq News/ The capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, became a hub of artistic celebration this Saturday, as the International Youth Day Festival, kicked off with a slew of artistic presentations.

According to a correspondent from the Shafaq News Agency, the festival, under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture in the Kurdistan Regional Government, featured an eclectic array of artistic endeavors.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, participant Harim Mohammed told to the Shafaq News Agency, "This ceremony is organized to commemorate International Youth Day. Its pertinence lies in spotlighting the multifaceted issues that youth grapple with."

"Furthermore, it's a fitting tribute to revitalizing endangered cultural practices, such as ancient songs and traditional Kurdish attire, introducing them to the younger generation."

The proceedings were embellished with art exhibitions and displays of heritage artifacts, drawing in large crowds and public and artistic personalities.