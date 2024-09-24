Intense race for key campaign spots ahead of Kurdistan elections

Shafaq News/ Just hours before the start of the campaign for the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections, Duhok and its surrounding areas have seen an intense race among candidates to secure strategic locations in main streets and public squares.

Candidates have been eager to reserve these spots and place their portraits and promotional materials in preparation for the official launch of the campaign at midnight tonight. This strategic move is part of a fierce competition to capture voters' attention and ensure their campaign advertisements are visible in key high-traffic areas and densely populated regions.

The Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections are scheduled to take place on October 20.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani announced that the election campaign will officially commence on Wednesday. In a televised address, he urged that the campaign be "civilized," emphasizing the importance of "combating hate speech and respecting the role of women."