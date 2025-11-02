+8,000 children target: Kurdistan's Duhok begins large vaccination campaign

Shafaq News - Duhok

Duhok’s Health Department in the Kurdistan Region launched on Sunday a wide-scale vaccination campaign to protect 8,157 children in the province’s displaced persons camps.

Speaking at a press conference, Afrasiab Musa, director general of Duhok Health, said the campaign started in Kaberto in the south of the province and will continue for five days, adding, “Thirty-six health teams will carry out the campaign across all 15 camps according to a preplanned schedule.”

Meanwhile, Riyadh Abdul Amir, director general of Baghdad Health, explained that the vaccinations include polio, measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), and pentavalent vaccines, along with other essential immunizations. “The campaign is part of a nationwide plan to ensure children in all provinces receive regular vaccinations and necessary healthcare.”

