Inauguration of first copper and cable factory in Erbil, Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated the first copper, wire, and cable manufacturing plant in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq which comprises six factories and is recognized as

In his address at the inauguration, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed pride in the progress of the industrial sector, stating, "We hope to benefit from our natural resources and treasures in producing the raw materials essential for industry."

He emphasized that developing the industrial sector strengthens the economic infrastructure of the Kurdistan Region, reiterating, "We support the private sector in maintaining local products."

Masrour Barzani also assured support from his government for the company's efforts to export its products abroad, asserting that local products in the Region are of high quality. He stated, "We want the industrial sector to surpass the borders of Kurdistan," stressing the need to harness all resources to advance the Region.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Copper and Cables Erbil company’s representative Sadiq Mohammed stated that "this factory, constructed on an area of 70 dunams, houses several production facilities for wires and cables of various types and sizes."

He emphasized that this facility is “the most advanced and modern in the Region, capable of supplying the entire market of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with products,” noting successful exports to Turkiye and Greece, and the capability to export to various countries around the world.

Mohammed highlighted that Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, has previously sent copper waste abroad for recycling and subsequent re-import. “Now, the company will undertake this process domestically.”

“The factory's products will significantly impact the wire and cable market in the Region and Iraq, as the facility utilizes cutting-edge technology. The factory will also provide job opportunities for 700 families.”

About The Project

The "Copper and Cables Erbil" project is a modern and integrated industrial complex for general trade, occupying a vast area of 175,000 square meters with an investment exceeding $80 million. It is a comprehensive industrial complex where all manufacturing processes are conducted, from recycling copper waste to producing copper wires and cables.

It is a strategic project built by local labor and complies with global quality standards, with the purity of the copper used reaching 99.99%.

The company's objectives include providing copper supplies for wires and cables in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and other countries in the region, as well as supporting and servicing major industries, contractors, and entrepreneurs in the Kurdistan Region.