Ilam celebrates Tourism Week with culinary and cultural exhibitions

Shafaq News – Ilam

The “Bread, Heritage, Flavor” exhibition opened Tuesday at the historic Wali Castle in Ilam province, marking Tourism Week and World Tourism Day.

According to Fars News, the event features more than 40 artisans from across the province, blending cultural heritage with local tourism promotion. Showcasing Ilam’s culinary and cultural traditions through handicrafts, traditional foods, and souvenirs, the exhibition also allows local bakers and artisans to sell their products directly to visitors.

Farzad Sharifi, Director General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in Ilam, highlighted that hosting the event at a historic site strengthens the connection between tourism promotion and economic development. He added that the exhibition runs daily until October 3, beginning at 3 p.m.

Organizers expect the event to attract tourists, present Ilam’s cultural heritage, and open new opportunities for artisans to promote their products, supporting expansion both locally and nationally.