ISIS kills two Kurdish men in Garmyan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-24T08:54:18+0000
ISIS kills two Kurdish men in Garmyan

Shafaq News/ ISIS claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack that resulted in two casualties on the Kalar-Kifri road in Garmyan administration.

According to a statement published pro-ISIS blogs, the organization said that its terrorists attacked, on the 21st of this month, the Kalar-Kifri road, killing two people and wounding several others.

ISIS terrorists had set up a fake security point on the Kalar-Kifri road, stopped the citizens and inspected their identities, then killed two Kurdish men and wounded others

