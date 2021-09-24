ISIS kills two Kurdish men in Garmyan

Shafaq News/ ISIS claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack that resulted in two casualties on the Kalar-Kifri road in Garmyan administration.

According to a statement published pro-ISIS blogs, the organization said that its terrorists attacked, on the 21st of this month, the Kalar-Kifri road, killing two people and wounding several others.

ISIS terrorists had set up a fake security point on the Kalar-Kifri road, stopped the citizens and inspected their identities, then killed two Kurdish men and wounded others