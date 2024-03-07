Garmyan celebrates International Women's Day

Shafaq News/ The independent county of Garmyan in Iraq's Kurdistan Region organized a carnival on Thursday to celebrate the International Women's Day, under the theme "Strong Karmiani Women."

The event, held in the Art Hall in Kalar, attracted a large audience of officials and the public, reported Shafaq News Agency correspondent.

Hefaa Majeed, head of the "Shokh" Organization for Women's Empowerment, said the event was organized under the patronage of Qubad Talabani, the deputy prime minister of the Kurdistan Region.

"The event included artistic and literary activities. Successful women from Garmyan were awarded honorary prizes by Talabani," Majeed told Shafaq News Agency.

The Shokh organization said it is committed to celebrating International Women's Day "for its symbolic significance to women around the world, and to women in Kurdistan in particular, and for the respected position that women now hold."

International Women's Day is celebrated globally on March 8 each year to recognize the social, economic, and political achievements of women around the globe.